THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"The test of courage comes when we are in the minority. The test of tolerance comes when we are in the majority." — Ralph W. Sockman, American clergyman (1889-1970)
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, JULY 27, the 208th day of 2019. There are 157 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 27, 1909, during the first official test of the U.S. Army's first airplane, ORVILLE WRIGHT flew himself and a passenger, Lt. Frank Lahm, above Fort Myer, Virginia, for one hour and 12 minutes.
10 YEARS AGO
Football player MICHAEL VICK, suspended for bankrolling a dogfighting operation, was reinstated by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
ON THIS DATE
In 1960, Vice President Richard M. Nixon was nominated for president on the first ballot at the Republican National Convention in Chicago.
In 1967, President Lyndon B. Johnson appointed the Kerner Commission to assess the causes of urban rioting, the same day black militant H. Rap Brown told a press conference in Washington that violence was "as American as cherry pie."
In 1976, Air Force veteran Ray Brennan became the first person to die of so-called "Legionnaire's Disease" following an American Legion convention in Philadelphia.
In 1996, terror struck the Atlanta Olympics as a pipe bomb exploded at Centennial Olympic Park, directly killing one person and injuring 111. (Anti-government extremist Eric Rudolph later pleaded guilty to the bombing, exonerating security guard Richard Jewell, who had been wrongly suspected.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
TV producer Norman Lear is 97.
Actor John Pleshette is 77.
Olympic gold medal figure skater Peggy Fleming is 71.
Singer Maureen McGovern is 70.
Comedian Bill Engvall is 62.
Country singer Stacy Dean Campbell is 52.
Comedian MAYA RUDOLPH is 47.
Singer-songwriter Pete Yorn is 45.
Former MLB All-Star Alex Rodriguez is 44.
Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers is 42.
GO MAD
Activities and events planned for today:
Anderson
• Kayson's Ride (to fight kidney disease), registration, 10 a.m.; kickstands up, noon, Bourbon Street Bar & Grill, 845 E. 53rd St.
• White River Folk & Bluegrass Music Club's Shadyside Bluegrass Festival, noon-5 p.m., Shadyside Park, 1112 Broadway. (Bring your lawn chairs).
• George W. Hiles Music Fest, 3 p.m., Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets. Hosted by Kettle Top Brewhouse.
• Creatures of the Night Hike, 9-10 p.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Alexandria
• Madison County 4-H Fair, Danny Russell, Daniel Boone impersonator, 10 a.m.; Senior Day, 11 a.m.-close; food concessions open, noon-11 p.m.; corn hole competition, noon; ; Home Show Building & outside displays open, 1-9 p.m.; rides, 3 p.m.-close; boxing, 5 p.m.; fairgrounds, Beulah Park. $5 parking.
Find more events at heraldbulletin.com.
