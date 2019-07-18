THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"Kindnesses are easily forgotten; but injuries! what worthy man does not keep those in mind?" — William Makepeace Thackeray, English author (born this date in 1811, died 1863)
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, JULY 18, the 199th day of 2019. There are 166 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 18, 1969, Sen. EDWARD M. KENNEDY, D-Mass., left a party on Chappaquiddick Island near Martha's Vineyard with Mary Jo Kopechne, 28; some time later, Kennedy's car went off a bridge into the water. Kennedy was able to escape, but Kopechne drowned.
10 YEARS AGO
The Taliban posted a video of an American soldier who'd gone missing June 30, 2009, from his base in eastern Afghanistan and was later confirmed to have been captured.
ON THIS DATE
In 1940, the Democratic National Convention at Chicago Stadium nominated President Franklin D. Roosevelt for an unprecedented third term in office; earlier in the day, Eleanor Roosevelt spoke to the convention, becoming the first presidential spouse to address such a gathering.
In 1984, gunman James Huberty opened fire at a McDonald's in San Ysidro, California, killing 21 people before being shot dead by police.
In 1989, actress Rebecca Schaeffer, 21, was shot to death at her Los Angeles home by obsessed fan Robert Bardo, who was later sentenced to life in prison.
In 2013, once the very symbol of American industrial might, Detroit became the biggest U.S. city to file for bankruptcy, its finances ravaged and its neighborhoods hollowed out by a long, slow decline in population and auto manufacturing.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor James Brolin is 79.
Baseball Hall of Famer Joe Torre is 79.
Singer Martha Reeves is 78.
Country-rock singer Craig Fuller (Pure Prairie League) is 70.
Singer Ricky Skaggs is 65.
Actress Audrey Landers is 63.
Talk show host-actress Wendy Williams is 55.
Actor VIN DIESEL is 52.
Retired NBA All-Star Penny Hardaway is 48.
Actress Priyanka Chopra is 37.
