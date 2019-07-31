THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"The art of life is to show your hand. There is no diplomacy like candor. You may lose by it now and then, but it will be a loss well gained if you do. Nothing is so boring as having to keep up a deception." — E.V. Lucas, English author and critic (1868-1938)
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, JULY 31, the 212th day of 2019. There are 153 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 31, 1991, President George H.W. Bush and Soviet President Mikhail S. Gorbachev signed the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty in Moscow.
10 YEARS AGO
Space shuttle Endeavour and its seven astronauts returned to Earth, completing a long but successful construction job that boosted the size and power of the international space station.
ON THIS DATE
In 1715, a fleet of Spanish ships carrying gold, silver and jewelry sank during a hurricane off the east Florida coast; of some 2,500 crew members, more than 1,000 died.
In 1964, the American space probe Ranger 7 reached the moon, transmitting pictures back to Earth before impacting the lunar surface.
In 1992, the former Soviet republic of Georgia was admitted to the United Nations as its 179th member.
In 2008, scientists reported the Phoenix spacecraft had confirmed the presence of frozen water in Martian soil.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Susan Flannery is 80.
Singer Lobo is 76.
Actor Barry Van Dyke is 68.
Actor Alan Autry is 67.
Actor Dirk Blocker is 62.
Actor Wally Kurth is 61.
Actor Wesley Snipes is 57.
Author J.K. ROWLING is 54.
Actor Dean Cain is 53.
Country singer-musician Zac Brown is 41.
GO MAD
Activities and events planned for today:
Anderson
• Faculty, staff and students of Roosevelt School breakfast, 8 a.m., Perkins Restaurant.
• Fiber Games 2019, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
• 8 ball pool tournament, every Wednesday, 8 p.m.; Anderson Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St.
Frankton
• Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.
Middletown
• Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m.; American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
