THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"A man who fears suffering is already suffering from what he fears." — Michel de Montaigne, French philosopher (1533-1592)
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, JULY 12, the 193rd day of 2019. There are 172 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 12, 1984, Democratic presidential candidate WALTER F. MONDALE announced his choice of U.S. Rep. Geraldine A. Ferraro of New York to be his running-mate; Ferraro was the first woman to run for vice president on a major-party ticket.
10 YEARS AGO
Rebels in Nigeria set fire to an oil depot and loading tankers in Lagos, killing five people in the group's first attack outside the Delta region.
ON THIS DATE
In 1543, England's King Henry VIII married his sixth and last wife, Catherine Parr.
In 1957, President Dwight D. Eisenhower was flown by helicopter from the White House to a secret mountaintop location as part of a drill involving a mock nuclear attack on Washington.
In 1960, the Etch A Sketch Magic Screen drawing toy, invented by French electrician Andre Cassagnes, was first produced by the Ohio Art Co.
In 1977, President Jimmy Carter defended Supreme Court limits on government payments for poor women's abortions, saying, "There are many things in life that are not fair."
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Denise Nicholas ("In the Heat of the Night") is 75.
Fitness guru Richard Simmons is 71.
Actress Cheryl Ladd is 68.
Gospel singer Sandi Patty is 63.
Olympic gold medal figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi is 48.
Actress Alison Wright is 43.
Actor Steve Howey ("Reba") is 42.
Actor Topher Grace is 41.
Actress MICHELLE RODRIGUEZ is 41.
Country singer-musician Kimberly Perry (The Band Perry) is 36.
GO MAD
Activities and events planned for today:
Anderson
• Anderson Police Department block party, 6 p.m., Greenbriar Church.
• Soul Street in concert, 7:30 p.m., Dickmann Town Center.
• Queen tribute band, Killer Queen, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
• "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," 7:30 p.m., Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
Alexandria
• "Shrek Jr.," 7:30 p.m., Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.
Lapel
• Lapel Village Fair, 8 a.m.-11 p.m.
Find more events at heraldbulletin.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.