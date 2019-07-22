THOUGH FOR THE DAY
"Life is the art of drawing without an eraser." — John W. Gardner, American government official (1912-2002)
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, JULY 22, the 203rd day of 2019. There are 162 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 22, 1991, police in Milwaukee arrested JEFFREY DAHMER, who later confessed to murdering 17 men and boys (Dahmer ended up being beaten to death by a fellow prison inmate).
10 YEARS AGO
Millions of Asians witnessed the longest solar eclipse of this century; in some areas, totality lasted as long as six minutes and 39 seconds.
ON THIS DATE
In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln presented to his Cabinet a preliminary draft of the Emancipation Proclamation.
In 1934, bank robber John Dillinger was shot to death by federal agents outside Chicago's Biograph Theater, where he had just seen the Clark Gable movie "Manhattan Melodrama."
In 1943, American forces led by Gen. George S. Patton captured Palermo, Sicily, during World War II.
In 1992, Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar escaped from his luxury prison near Medellin. (He was slain by security forces in December 1993.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor-comedian Orson Bean is 91.
Game show host Alex Trebek is 79.
Actor-singer Bobby Sherman is 76.
Actor DANNY GLOVER is 73.
Rock singer Don Henley is 72.
Actor Rob Estes is 56.
Actor John Leguizamo is 55.
Actor-comedian David Spade is 55.
Actress Selena Gomez is 27.
Britain's Prince George of Cambridge is 6.
GO MAD
Activities and events scheduled for today:
Anderson
• Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Monday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
• Pizzas, every Monday, 4:30-6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
• Chris Flook will share information on "Lenapi Along the River" during the Madison County Historical Society's meeting, 7 p.m., Bowman Room, Madison County Historical Society, 15 W. 11th St.
Alexandria
• Madison County 4-H Fair, food concessions open, noon; Home Show Building & outside displays open, 1-10 p.m.; rides, 5 p.m.-close; The Bulldogs in concert ('50s, '60s and '70s), 7:30 p.m.; fairgrounds, Beulah Park.
Elwood
• Bingo, every Monday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion, 220 Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.