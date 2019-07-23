THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"To be proud and inaccessible is to be timid and weak." — Jean Baptiste Massillon, French clergyman (1663-1742)
TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, JULY 23, the 204th day of 2019. There are 161 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 23, 1999, space shuttle Columbia blasted off with the world's most powerful X-ray telescope and EILEEN COLLINS, the first woman to command a U.S. space flight.
10 YEARS AGO
Mark Buehrle of the Chicago White Sox pitched the 18th perfect game in major league history, a 5-0 win over Tampa Bay.
ON THIS DATE
In 1885, Ulysses S. Grant, the 18th president of the United States, died in Mount McGregor, New York, at age 63.
In 1967, five days of deadly rioting erupted in Detroit as an early morning police raid on an unlicensed bar resulted in a confrontation with local residents that escalated into violence that spread into other parts of the city; 43 people, mostly blacks, were killed.
In 1996, at the Atlanta Olympics, Kerri Strug made a heroic final vault despite torn ligaments in her left ankle as the U.S. women gymnasts clinched their first-ever Olympic team gold medal.
In 1997, the search for Andrew Cunanan, the suspected killer of designer Gianni Versace and others, ended as police found his body on a houseboat in Miami Beach, an apparent suicide.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Ronny Cox is 81.
Rock singer David Essex is 72.
Actress-writer Lydia Cornell is 66.
Actor WOODY HARRELSON is 58.
Actor Eriq Lasalle is 57.
Rock musician Slash is 54.
Country singer Alison Krauss is 48.
Actor-comedian Marlon Wayans is 47.
Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky is 46.
Country singer Danielle Bradbery ("The Voice") is 23.
GO MAD
Activities and events planned for today:
Anderson
• Senior euchre (60 and over), every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
• Tuesday Night Cruise-In, 5-8 p.m., 1135 Meridian St.
• Chief Anderson Toastmasters meeting, 6:30-7:45 p.m., Carnegie Room, third floor, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Alexandria
• Madison County 4-H Fair, food concessions open, noon-11 p.m.; Home Show Building & outside displays open, 1-10 p.m.; rides, 5 p.m.-close; John Gillmore (bluegrass), 7:30 p.m.; fairgrounds, Beulah Park. $5 parking.
• Madison County Extension Homemakers food auction, 6 p.m., 4-H/Farm Bureau Building, Beulah Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.