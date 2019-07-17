TODAY IN HISTORY
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, JULY 17, the 198th day of 2019. There are 167 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 17, 1996, TWA Flight 800, a Europe-bound Boeing 747, exploded and crashed off Long Island, New York, shortly after departing John F. Kennedy International Airport, killing all 230 people on board.
10 YEARS AGO
The space shuttle Endeavour arrived at the international space station to deliver the third and final component of a billion-dollar Japanese lab.
ON THIS DATE
In 1945, following Nazi Germany's surrender, President Harry S. Truman, Soviet leader Josef Stalin and British Prime Minister Winston S. Churchill began meeting at Potsdam in the final Allied summit of World War II.
In 1955, Disneyland had its opening day in Anaheim, California.
In 1997, Woolworth Corp. announced it was closing its 400 remaining five-and-dime stores across the country, ending 117 years in business.
In 2014, all 298 passengers and crew aboard Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 were killed when the Boeing 777 was shot down over rebel-held eastern Ukraine.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Donald Sutherland is 84.
Actress-singer Diahann Carroll is 84.
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is 72.
Actress Lucie Arnaz is 68.
Actor David Hasselhoff is 67.
Television producer Mark Burnett is 59.
Country singer Craig Morgan is 55.
Country singer Luke Bryan is 43.
Actor Eric Winter is 43.
Actress BILLIE LOURD is 27.
GO MAD
Activities and events planned for today:
Anderson
• Free family film festival (children 12 and under), "Lego Movie," 10 a.m., Mounds 10 Theatre.
• Firefighters Fundraiser for Brent Holland, an Anderson firefighter for 21 years who has been diagnosed with brain cancer; Pork Paradise truck, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Firefighter Headquarters, 44 W. Fifth St.
• Senior Citizens Advisory Committee meeting, 3-4 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Frankton
• Bingo every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.
Middletown
• Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
