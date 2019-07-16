THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"Any life, however long and complicated it may be, actually consists of a single moment: the moment when a man knows forever more who he is." — Jorge Luis Borges, Argentine author (1899-1986)
Today is TUESDAY, JULY 16, the 197th day of 2019. There are 168 days left in the year.
On July 16, 1969, Apollo 11 blasted off from CAPE KENNEDY on the first manned mission to the surface of the moon.
In an embarrassing acknowledgement, NASA admitted that in all likelihood, it had recorded over the original videotapes of the Apollo 11 moon landing.
In 1790, a site along the Potomac River was designated the permanent seat of the United States government; the area became Washington, D.C.
• In 1957, Marine Corps Maj. John Glenn set a transcontinental speed record by flying a Vought F8U Crusader jet from California to New York in 3 hours, 23 minutes and 8.4 seconds.
In 1981, singer Harry Chapin ("Cats in the Cradle") was killed when his car was struck by a tractor-trailer on New York's Long Island Expressway.
In 1999, John F. Kennedy Jr., his wife, Carolyn, and her sister, Lauren Bessette, died when their single-engine plane, piloted by Kennedy, plunged into the Atlantic Ocean near Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts.
Former U.S. Attorney General Dick Thornburgh is 87.
International Tennis Hall of Famer Margaret Court is 77.
College Football Hall of Famer and football coach Jimmy Johnson is 76.
Actress Faye Grant is 62.
Actress Phoebe Cates is 56.
Actor-comedian Will Ferrell is 52.
College and Pro Football Hall of Famer BARRY SANDERS is 51.
Actress Rain Pryor is 50.
Actor Corey Feldman is 48.
Actress AnnaLynne McCord is 32.
Anderson
• Luncheon of Anderson High School Class of '56, noon, Ruby Tuesday, 5530 S. Scatterfield Road.
• Jeremy McShurley book signing, "The Virtue of Vices," 2-4 p.m., Anderson Book Nook, 835 E. 53rd St.
• Tuesday Night Cruise-In, 5 p.m., outside Dickmann Town Center Park, 1135 Meridian St.
• Senior euchre (60 and over), every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
• Anderson Elementary School Families Food Distribution, 5-6 p.m., Anderson Elementary School, 2035 Raible Ave.
• Disabled American Veterans meeting, 5:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
