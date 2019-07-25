THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"Life is not a matter of milestones, but of moments." — Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy (1890-1995)
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, JULY 25, the 206th day of 2019. There are 159 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 25, 1960, a Woolworth's store in Greensboro, North Carolina, that had been the scene of a sit-in protest against its whites-only lunch counter dropped its segregation policy.
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA continued his full-court press to pass health care reform legislation, citing a new White House study indicating that small businesses were paying far more per employee for health insurance than big companies, a disparity the president said was "unsustainable" as well as "unacceptable."
ON THIS DATE
In 1952, Puerto Rico became a self-governing commonwealth of the United States.
In 1978, Louise Joy Brown, the first "test tube baby," was born in Oldham, England; she'd been conceived through the technique of in-vitro fertilization.
In 1985, a spokeswoman for Rock Hudson confirmed that the actor, hospitalized in Paris, was suffering from AIDS. (Hudson died in October 1985.)
In 1994, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Jordan's King Hussein signed a declaration at the White House ending their countries' 46-year-old formal state of war.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Model-actress Iman is 64.
Cartoonist Ray Billingsley ("Curtis") is 62.
Celebrity chef/TV personality Geoffrey Zakarian is 60.
Actress-singer Bobbie Eakes is 58.
Actress Katherine Kelly Lang ("Bold and the Beautiful") is 58.
Actor MATT LeBLANC is 52.
Actor James Lafferty ("One Tree Hill") is 34.
Actress Shantel VanSanten is 34.
Actor Michael Welch is 32.
Actor Pierce Gagnon is 14.
GO MAD
Activities and events scheduled for today:
Anderson
• Registration Day No. 2, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; freshman orientation, 10 a.m., Anderson Preparatory Academy, 2200 W. 22nd St.
• Meet the Teacher Night (sixth grade), 6-8 p.m., Anderson Intermediate School, 2300 Lindberg Road. Students need to register prior to tonight. Information: 765-641-2000, ext. 1578.
• Dennis' Fraternal Order of Police Bluegrass Jam hosted by the WhiteRiver Folk & Bluegrass Club, 6:30-9:30 p.m., FOP Lodge, 2614 Mounds Road.
Alexandria
• Madison County 4-H Fair, food concessions open, noon; Home Show Building & outside displays open, 1-10 p.m.; rides, 5 p.m.-close; Doug Anderson (gospel), 7:30 p.m.; fairgrounds, Beulah Park. $5 parking.
Daleville
• Old Town Junction Summer Concert Series: Seth Cook, 7-9 p.m., Daleville Town Hall Park, 8019 S. Walnut St.
