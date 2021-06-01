TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, JUNE 1, the 152nd day of 2021. There are 213 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On June 1, 2009, General Motors filed for Chapter 11, becoming the largest U.S. industrial company to enter bankruptcy protection.
10 YEARS AGO
Space shuttle Endeavour and its six astronauts returned to Earth, closing out the next-to-last mission in NASA’s 30-year program.
ON THIS DATE
In 1943, a civilian flight from Portugal to England was shot down by Germany during World War II, killing all 17 people aboard, including actor Leslie Howard.
In 1980, Cable News Network made its debut.
In 2009, Air France Flight 447, an Airbus A330 carrying 228 people from Rio de Janeiro to Paris, crashed into the Atlantic Ocean with the loss of everyone on board.
In 2015, Vanity Fair released its cover photo featuring the former Bruce Jenner with the headline, "Call Me Caitlyn" as the Olympic gold medalist publicly completed a gender transition.
In 2017, President Donald Trump declared he would pull the U.S. from the landmark Paris climate agreement. (President Joe Biden signed an order returning the U.S. to that accord on his first day in office.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Pat Boone is 87.
Actor MORGAN FREEMAN is 84.
Actor John M. Jackson ("JAG," "NCIS: Los Angeles") is 71.
Country singer Ronnie Dunn is 68.
Actor Lisa Hartman Black is 65.
Actor Teri Polo is 52.
Basketball player-turned-coach Tony Bennett is 52.
Model-actor Heidi Klum is 48.
Singer Alanis Morissette is 47.
Americana singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile is 40.
