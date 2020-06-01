THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

"When a thing ceases to be a subject of controversy, it ceases to be a subject of interest." — William Hazlitt, British essayist (1778-1830)

TODAY IS

Today is MONDAY, JUNE 1, the 153rd day of 2020. There are 213 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHTS IN HISTORY

Boxing Max Baer and Lou Nova

The battered American Heavyweight boxer Max Baer, left, with cotton wool in his mouth to stop bleeding, congratulates his opponent fellow American Lou Nova, after the latter had battered him to defeat in their fight, in New York on June 1, 1939, in the 11th round. (AP Photo)

On June 1, 1939, LOU NOVA defeated MAX BAER at Yankee Stadium in the first U.S. televised heavyweight prizefight.

10 YEARS AGO

Attorney General Eric Holder said federal authorities had opened criminal and civil investigations into the BP oil spill. 

ON THIS DATE

In 1926, actress Marilyn Monroe was born Norma Jeane Mortenson in Los Angeles.

In 1967, the Beatles album "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" was released, as was David Bowie's debut album, eponymously titled "David Bowie."

In 1980, Cable News Network made its debut.

In 2008, fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent died in Paris at age 71.

In 2009, General Motors filed for Chapter 11, becoming the largest U.S. industrial company to enter bankruptcy protection.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum attends "America's Got Talent" season 15 red carpet at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Singer Pat Boone is 86.

Actor Morgan Freeman is 83.

Actor John M. Jackson ("NCIS: Los Angeles") is 70.

Country singer Ronnie Dunn is 67.

Actress Lisa Hartman Black is 64.

Actress Teri Polo is 51.

Basketball player-turned-coach Tony Bennett is 51.

Model-actress HEIDI KLUM is 47.

Singer Alanis Morissette is 46.

Americana singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile is 39.

