THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"When a thing ceases to be a subject of controversy, it ceases to be a subject of interest." — William Hazlitt, British essayist (1778-1830)
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, JUNE 1, the 153rd day of 2020. There are 213 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHTS IN HISTORY
On June 1, 1939, LOU NOVA defeated MAX BAER at Yankee Stadium in the first U.S. televised heavyweight prizefight.
10 YEARS AGO
Attorney General Eric Holder said federal authorities had opened criminal and civil investigations into the BP oil spill.
ON THIS DATE
In 1926, actress Marilyn Monroe was born Norma Jeane Mortenson in Los Angeles.
In 1967, the Beatles album "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" was released, as was David Bowie's debut album, eponymously titled "David Bowie."
In 1980, Cable News Network made its debut.
In 2008, fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent died in Paris at age 71.
In 2009, General Motors filed for Chapter 11, becoming the largest U.S. industrial company to enter bankruptcy protection.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Pat Boone is 86.
Actor Morgan Freeman is 83.
Actor John M. Jackson ("NCIS: Los Angeles") is 70.
Country singer Ronnie Dunn is 67.
Actress Lisa Hartman Black is 64.
Actress Teri Polo is 51.
Basketball player-turned-coach Tony Bennett is 51.
Model-actress HEIDI KLUM is 47.
Singer Alanis Morissette is 46.
Americana singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile is 39.
