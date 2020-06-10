THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Always be a first-rate version of yourself, instead of a second-rate version of somebody else.” — Judy Garland, American singer-actress (born this date in 1922, died in 1969)
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10, the 162nd day of 2020. There are 204 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On June 10, 1971, President RICHARD M. NIXON lifted a two-decades-old trade embargo on China.
10 YEARS AGO
Army Secretary JOHN McHUGH announced that an investigation found that potentially hundreds of remains at Arlington National Cemetery were misidentified or misplaced.
ON THIS DATE
In 1692, the first execution resulting from the Salem witch trials in Massachusetts took place as Bridget Bishop was hanged.
In 1963, President John F. Kennedy signed into law the Equal Pay Act of 1963, aimed at eliminating wage disparities based on gender.
In 1977, James Earl Ray, the convicted assassin of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., escaped from Brushy Mountain State Prison in Tennessee with six others; he was recaptured June 13.
In 1991, 11-year-old Jaycee Dugard of South Lake Tahoe, California, was abducted by Phillip and Nancy Garrido; Jaycee was held by the couple for 18 years before she was found by authorities.
In 2004, singer-musician Ray Charles died in Beverly Hills, California, at age 73.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Britain’s Prince Philip is 99.
Actor Frankie Faison is 71.
Football Hall of Famer Dan Fouts is 69.
Singer Maxi Priest is 59.
Actress Gina Gershon is 58.
Model-actress Elizabeth Hurley is 55.
Rhythm and blues singer JoJo is 49.
Actor Hugh Dancy is 45.
Actress Leelee Sobieski is 38.
Olympic gold medal figure skater TARA LIPINSKI is 38.
