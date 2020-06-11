THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Forgetfulness is a form of freedom.” — Khalil Gibran, American poet and artist (1883-1931)
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, JUNE 11, the 163rd day of 2020. There are 203 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On June 11, 1962, three prisoners at Alcatraz in San Francisco Bay staged an escape, leaving the island on a makeshift raft; they were never found or heard from again.
10 YEARS AGO
Twenty campers in a southwestern Arkansas gorge died in a pre-dawn flash flood of the Little Missouri River.
ON THIS DATE
In 1776, the Continental Congress formed a committee to draft a Declaration of Independence calling for freedom from Britain.
In 1955, in motor racing’s worst disaster, more than 80 people were killed during the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France when two of the cars collided and crashed into spectators.
In 1985, Karen Ann Quinlan, the comatose patient whose case prompted a historic right-to-die court decision, died in Morris Plains, New Jersey, at age 31.
In 2001, Timothy McVeigh, 33, was executed by injection at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana, for the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing that killed 168 people.
In 2009, with swine flu reported in more than 70 nations, the World Health Organization declared the first global flu pandemic in 41 years.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
International Motorsports Hall of Famer Jackie Stewart is 81.
Actress Adrienne Barbeau is 75.
Rock musician Frank Beard (ZZ Top) is 71.
Singer Graham Russell (Air Supply) is 70.
Rock singer Donnie Van Zant is 68.
Actor Peter Bergman (“Young and the Restless) is 67.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Montana is 64.
Actor Hugh Laurie is 61.
Actor Joshua Jackson is 42.
Actor SHIA LaBEOUF is 34.
