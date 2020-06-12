THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“It is easier to love humanity as a whole than to love one’s neighbor.” — Eric Hoffer, American philosopher (1902-1983)
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, JUNE 12, the 164th day of 2020. There are 202 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On June 12, 1994, NICOLE BROWN SIMPSON and RONALD GOLDMAN were slashed to death outside her Los Angeles home. (O.J. Simpson was later acquitted of the killings in a criminal trial but was eventually held liable in a civil action.)
10 YEARS AGO
A French fishing vessel rescued 16-year-old ABBY SUNDERLAND from her crippled sailboat in the turbulent southern Indian Ocean, ending the California teen’s attempt to sail around the world solo.
ON THIS DATE
In 1942, Anne Frank, a German-born Jewish girl living in Amsterdam, received a diary for her 13th birthday, less than a month before she and her family went into hiding from the Nazis.
In 1964, South African black nationalist Nelson Mandela was sentenced to life in prison along with seven other people, including Walter Sisulu, for committing sabotage against the apartheid regime (all were eventually released, Mandela in 1990).
In 1978, David Berkowitz was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for each of the six “Son of Sam” .44-caliber killings that terrified New Yorkers.
In 1981, “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones, was first released.
In 2016, an American-born Muslim opened fire at the Pulse nightclub, a gay establishment in Orlando, Florida, leaving 49 people dead and 53 wounded before being shot dead by police.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Sportscaster Marv Albert is 79.
Actress Sonia Manzano is 70.
Actor TIMOTHY BUSFIELD is 63.
Rapper Grandmaster Dee (Whodini) is 58.
Actress Frances O’Connor is 53.
Singer Robyn is 41.
Rock singer-musician John Gourley (Portugal. The Man) is 39.
Actor Dave Franco is 35.
Country singer Chris Young is 35.
Actor Luke Youngblood is 34.
