THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“The greater our knowledge increases the more our ignorance unfolds.” — John F. Kennedy

TODAY IS

Today is SATURDAY, JUNE 12, the 163rd day of 2021. There are 202 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Germany Berlin Wall Ronald Reagan

FILE – In this on Friday, June 12, 1987 file photo, U.S. President Ronald Reagan acknowledges the applause after speaking to an audience in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. Beside Reagan are the President of the German Parliament Philipp Jenninger, left, and Germany’s Chancellor Helmut Kohl, right. The U.S. Embassy in Berlin is unveiling the statue of Ronald Reagan as a tribute to the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. The larger-than-life statue is being installed Friday atop the embassy’s terrace, at eye-level with the landmark Brandenburg Gate in downtown Berlin. (AP PHOTO/Ira Schwartz, File)

On June 12, 1987, President Ronald Reagan, during a visit to the divided German city of Berlin, exhorted Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev to “tear down this wall.”

10 YEARS AGO

The Dallas Mavericks won their first NBA title by winning Game 6 of the finals against the Miami Heat, 105-95.

ON THIS DATE

In 1939, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum was dedicated in Cooperstown, New York.

In 1942, Anne Frank, a German-born Jewish girl living in Amsterdam, received a diary for her 13th birthday, less than a month before she and her family went into hiding from the Nazis.

In 1981, major league baseball players began a 49-day strike over the issue of free-agent compensation. (The season did not resume until Aug. 10.)

In 1994, Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman were slashed to death outside her Los Angeles home. (O.J. Simpson was later acquitted of the killings in a criminal trial but was eventually held liable in a civil action.)

In 2004, former President Ronald Reagan’s body was sealed inside a tomb at his presidential library in Simi Valley, California, following a week of mourning and remembrance by world leaders and regular Americans.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

"Jay and Silent Bob Reboot" Portrait Session

This Sept. 25, 2019 photo shows Jason Mewes posing during an interview in Los Angeles to promote the film "Jay and Silent Bob Reboot." (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Actor Sonia Manzano is 71.

Actor Timothy Busfield is 64.

Singer Meredith Brooks is 63.

Rapper Grandmaster Dee (Whodini) is 59.

Actor Eamonn Walker is 59.

Actor Frances O’Connor is 54.

Actor Mel Rodriguez is 48.

Actor JASON MEWES is 47.

ctor Wil Horneff is 42.

Actor Luke Youngblood is 35.

