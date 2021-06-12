THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“The greater our knowledge increases the more our ignorance unfolds.” — John F. Kennedy
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, JUNE 12, the 163rd day of 2021. There are 202 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On June 12, 1987, President Ronald Reagan, during a visit to the divided German city of Berlin, exhorted Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev to “tear down this wall.”
10 YEARS AGO
The Dallas Mavericks won their first NBA title by winning Game 6 of the finals against the Miami Heat, 105-95.
ON THIS DATE
In 1939, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum was dedicated in Cooperstown, New York.
In 1942, Anne Frank, a German-born Jewish girl living in Amsterdam, received a diary for her 13th birthday, less than a month before she and her family went into hiding from the Nazis.
In 1981, major league baseball players began a 49-day strike over the issue of free-agent compensation. (The season did not resume until Aug. 10.)
In 1994, Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman were slashed to death outside her Los Angeles home. (O.J. Simpson was later acquitted of the killings in a criminal trial but was eventually held liable in a civil action.)
In 2004, former President Ronald Reagan’s body was sealed inside a tomb at his presidential library in Simi Valley, California, following a week of mourning and remembrance by world leaders and regular Americans.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Sonia Manzano is 71.
Actor Timothy Busfield is 64.
Singer Meredith Brooks is 63.
Rapper Grandmaster Dee (Whodini) is 59.
Actor Eamonn Walker is 59.
Actor Frances O’Connor is 54.
Actor Mel Rodriguez is 48.
Actor JASON MEWES is 47.
ctor Wil Horneff is 42.
Actor Luke Youngblood is 35.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.