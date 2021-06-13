TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, JUNE 13, the 164th day of 2021. There are 201 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On June 13, 1927, aviation hero Charles Lindbergh was honored with a ticker-tape parade in New York City.
10 YEARS AGO
Facing off in New Hampshire, Republican White House hopefuls condemned President Barack Obama’s handling of the economy from the opening moments of their first major debate of the 2011-2012 campaign season, and pledged emphatically to repeal his historic year-old health care overhaul.
ON THIS DATE
In 1966, the Supreme Court ruled in Miranda v. Arizona that criminal suspects had to be informed of their constitutional right to consult with an attorney and to remain silent.
In 1967, President Lyndon B. Johnson nominated Solicitor-General Thurgood Marshall to become the first Black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.
In 1977, James Earl Ray, the convicted assassin of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., was recaptured following his escape three days earlier from a Tennessee prison.
In 1997, a jury voted unanimously to give Timothy McVeigh the death penalty for his role in the Oklahoma City bombing.
In 2005, a jury in Santa Maria, California, acquitted Michael Jackson of molesting a 13-year-old cancer survivor at his Neverland ranch. T
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Richard Thomas is 70.
Actor Jonathan Hogan is 70.
Comedian Tim Allen is 68.
Actor Ally Sheedy is 59.
TV anchor Hannah Storm is 59.
Actor Jamie Walters is 52.
Country singer Jason Michael Carroll is 43.
Actors and twins ASHLEY AND MARY-KATE OLSEN are 35.
Actor Aaron Johnson is 31.
