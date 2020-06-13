THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Fear has its use but cowardice has none.” — Mahatma Gandhi (1869-1948)
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, JUNE 13, the 165th day of 2020. There are 201 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On June 13, 1967, President LYNDON B. JOHNSON nominated Solicitor-General THURGOOD MARSHALL to become the first black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.
10 YEARS AGO
GARY FAULKNER, a Colorado construction worker, was detained in Pakistan while on a one-man mission to hunt down Osama bin Laden (Faulkner was released 10 days later).
ON THIS DATE
In 1927, aviation hero Charles Lindbergh was honored with a ticker-tape parade in New York City.
In 1935, James Braddock claimed the title of world heavyweight boxing champion from Max Baer in a 15-round fight in Queens, New York. “Becky Sharp,” the first movie photographed in “three-strip” Technicolor, opened in New York.
In 1966, the Supreme Court ruled in Miranda v. Arizona that criminal suspects had to be informed of their constitutional right to consult with an attorney and to remain silent.
In 1983, the U.S. space probe Pioneer 10, launched in 1972, became the first spacecraft to leave the solar system as it crossed the orbit of Neptune.
In 2005, a jury in Santa Maria, California, acquitted Michael Jackson of molesting a 13-year-old cancer survivor at his Neverland ranch. The Supreme Court warned prosecutors to use care in striking minorities from juries, siding with black murder defendants in Texas and California who contended their juries had been unfairly stacked with whites.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Magician Siegfried (Siegfried & Roy) is 81.
Actor Richard Thomas is 69.
Actor Jonathan Hogan is 69.
Comedian Tim Allen is 67.
Actress Ally Sheedy is 58.
TV anchor Hannah Storm is 58.
Actor Jamie Walters is 51.
Country singer Jason Michael Carroll is 42.
Actress ASHLEY OLSEN is 34.
Actress MARY-KATE OLSEN is 34.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.