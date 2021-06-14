THOUGHT FOR TODAY
“Because things are the way they are, things will not stay the way they are.” — Bertolt Brecht
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, JUNE 14, the 165th day of 2021. There are 200 days left in the year. This is Flag Day.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On June 14, 1993, President Bill Clinton nominated Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA made a four-hour visit to Puerto Rico, becoming the first president since John F. Kennedy to make an official visit to the U.S. territory.
ON THIS DATE
In 1911, the British ocean liner RMS Olympic set out on its maiden voyage for New York, arriving one week later. (The ship’s captain was Edward John Smith, who went on to command the ill-fated RMS Titanic the following year.)
In 1922, Warren G. Harding became the first president heard on radio, as Baltimore station WEAR broadcast his speech dedicating the Francis Scott Key memorial at Fort McHenry.
In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a measure adding the phrase “under God” to the Pledge of Allegiance.
In 1972, the Environmental Protection Agency ordered a ban on domestic use of the pesticide DDT, to take effect at year’s end.
In 2017, a rifle-wielding gunman opened fire on Republican lawmakers at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, wounding House Whip Steve Scalise and several others; the assailant died in a battle with police.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Marla Gibbs is 90.
Singer Janet Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 75.
Actor Eddie Mekka is 69.
Actor Will Patton is 67.
Singer BOY GEORGE is 60.
Actor Faizon Love is 53.
Screenwriter Diablo Cody is 43.
Actor-singer Kevin McHale is 33.
Actor Lucy Hale is 32.
Actor Daryl Sabara is 29.
