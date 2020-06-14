THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"It is the flag just as much of the man who was naturalized yesterday as of the men whose people have been here many generations." — Henry Cabot Lodge, U.S. senator and historian (1850-1924)
TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, JUNE 14, the 166th day of 2020. There are 200 days left in the year. This is Flag Day.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On June 14, 1940, German troops entered Paris during World War II; the same day, the Nazis began transporting prisoners to the Auschwitz concentration camp in German-occupied Poland.
10 YEARS AGO
During his latest visit to the Gulf Coast, President BARACK OBAMA promised that "things are going to return to normal" and that the region's fouled waters would be in even better shape than before the catastrophic BP oil spill.
ON THIS DATE
In 1811, Harriet Beecher Stowe, author of "Uncle Tom's Cabin," was born in Litchfield, Conn.
In 1943, the U.S. Supreme Court, in West Virginia State Board of Education v. Barnette, ruled 6-3 that public school students could not be forced to salute the flag of the United States.
In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a measure adding the phrase "under God" to the Pledge of Allegiance.
In 1990, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld, 6-3, police checkpoints that examined drivers for signs of intoxication.
In 2017, a rifle-wielding gunman opened fire on Republican lawmakers at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, wounding House Whip Steve Scalise and several others; the assailant died in a battle with police.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Marla Gibbs is 89.
Rock singer Rod Argent (The Zombies; Argent) is 75.
Singer Janet Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 74.
Actor Will Patton is 66.
Jazz musician Marcus Miller is 61.
Singer Boy George is 59.
Actor Faizon Love is 52.
International Tennis Hall of Famer Steffi Graf is 51.
Screenwriter DIABLO CODY is 42.
Actress Lucy Hale is 31.
