THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"The times are not so bad as they seem; they couldn't be." — John Franklin Carter, American commentator and author (1897-1967)
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, JUNE 15, the 167th day of 2020. There are 199 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On June 15, 1934, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed an act making the National Guard part of the U.S. Army in the event of war or national emergency.
10 YEARS AGO
In his first Oval Office address, President BARACK OBAMA promised that "we will make BP pay for the damage their company has caused," describing the massive oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico as a "siege" on the shores of America.
ON THIS DATE
In 1775, the Second Continental Congress voted unanimously to appoint George Washington head of the Continental Army.
In 1904, more than 1,000 people died when fire erupted aboard the steamboat General Slocum in New York's East River.
In 1969, the variety show "Hee Haw," a fast-paced mixture of country music and comedy skits, debuted on CBS-TV.
In 1993, former Texas Gov. John Connally, who was wounded in the gunfire that killed President John F. Kennedy, died in Houston at age 76.
In 1996, Ella Fitzgerald, the "first lady of song," died in Beverly Hills, California, at age 79.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Rock singer Steve Walsh is 69.
Actor-comedian Jim Belushi is 66.
Actress Polly Draper is 65.
Baseball Hall of Famer Wade Boggs is 62.
Actress Eileen Davidson is 61.
Actress Helen Hunt is 57.
Actress Courteney Cox is 56.
Actress Leah Remini is 50.
Actor NEIL PATRICK HARRIS is 47.
Actor Greg Vaughan is 47.
