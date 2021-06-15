TODAY IS

Today is TUESDAY, JUNE 15, the 166th day of 2021. There are 199 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Bull Durham At 20

{&bullet}{&bullet}ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, JUNE 14-15 {&bullet}{&bullet}The bull is shown atop the left outfield wall at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C., Thursday, June 12, 2007. 20 years have passed since the film Bull Durham hit theaters on June 15, 1988, and the modern-day Bulls bear little resemblance to the fictionalized crew portrayed on film by Kevin Costner and Tim Robbins. No longer a small-town team with a run-down ballpark mired in the sleepy Carolina League, these Bulls play in a major-league-quality stadium and, as Tampa Bay’s Triple-A affiliate, are one step from “The Show.(AP Photo/Jim R. Bounds)

On June 15, 1988, the baseball romantic comedy “Bull Durham,” starring Kevin Costner and Susan Sarandon, was released by Orion Pictures.

10 YEARS AGO

Arizona Rep. Gabrielle Giffords was released from a Houston hospital, five months after being shot in the head during a Tucson political event. 

ON THIS DATE

In 1215, England’s King John put his seal to Magna Carta (“the Great Charter”) at Runnymede.

In 1904, more than 1,000 people died when fire erupted aboard the steamboat General Slocum in New York’s East River.

In 1934, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed an act making the National Guard part of the U.S. Army in the event of war or national emergency.

In 1985, the Shiite Muslim hijackers of a TWA Boeing 727 beat and shot one of their hostages, U.S. Navy diver Robert Stethem, 23, throwing him out of the plane to die on the tarmac at Beirut airport.

In 1996, Ella Fitzgerald, the “first lady of song,” died in Beverly Hills, California, at age 79.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

2020 Winter TCA - PBS

Helen Hunt speaks at the Masterpiece “World on Fire” panel during the PBS Winter 2020 TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Rock singer Steve Walsh is 70.

Actor-comedian Jim Belushi is 67.

Baseball Hall of Famer Wade Boggs is 63.

Actor Eileen Davidson is 62.

Actor HELEN HUNT is 58.

Actor Courteney Cox is 57.

Actor-rapper Ice Cube is 52.

Actor Leah Remini is 51.

Actor Neil Patrick Harris is 48.

Actor Greg Vaughan is 48.

