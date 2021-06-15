TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, JUNE 15, the 166th day of 2021. There are 199 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On June 15, 1988, the baseball romantic comedy “Bull Durham,” starring Kevin Costner and Susan Sarandon, was released by Orion Pictures.
10 YEARS AGO
Arizona Rep. Gabrielle Giffords was released from a Houston hospital, five months after being shot in the head during a Tucson political event.
ON THIS DATE
In 1215, England’s King John put his seal to Magna Carta (“the Great Charter”) at Runnymede.
In 1904, more than 1,000 people died when fire erupted aboard the steamboat General Slocum in New York’s East River.
In 1934, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed an act making the National Guard part of the U.S. Army in the event of war or national emergency.
In 1985, the Shiite Muslim hijackers of a TWA Boeing 727 beat and shot one of their hostages, U.S. Navy diver Robert Stethem, 23, throwing him out of the plane to die on the tarmac at Beirut airport.
In 1996, Ella Fitzgerald, the “first lady of song,” died in Beverly Hills, California, at age 79.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Rock singer Steve Walsh is 70.
Actor-comedian Jim Belushi is 67.
Baseball Hall of Famer Wade Boggs is 63.
Actor Eileen Davidson is 62.
Actor HELEN HUNT is 58.
Actor Courteney Cox is 57.
Actor-rapper Ice Cube is 52.
Actor Leah Remini is 51.
Actor Neil Patrick Harris is 48.
Actor Greg Vaughan is 48.
