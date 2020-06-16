THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"Our memories are card indexes consulted and then returned in disorder by authorities whom we do not control." — Cyril Connolly, British critic (1903-1974)
TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, JUNE 16, the 168th day of 2020. There are 198 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On June 16, 1996, Russian voters went to the polls in their first independent presidential election; the result was a runoff between President BORIS YELTSIN (the eventual winner) and Communist challenger Gennady Zyuganov.
10 YEARS AGO
After meeting with President BARACK OBAMA at the White House, BP Chairman Carl-Henric Svanberg announced the oil giant was establishing a $20 billion claim fund and suspending dividends as he insisted, "We care about the small people."
ON THIS DATE
In 1858, accepting the Illinois Republican Party's nomination for the U.S. Senate, Abraham Lincoln said the slavery issue had to be resolved, declaring, "A house divided against itself cannot stand."
In 1903, Ford Motor Co. was incorporated.
In 1933, the National Industrial Recovery Act became law with President Franklin D. Roosevelt's signature. (The Act was later struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court.) The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. was founded as President Roosevelt signed the Banking Act of 1933.
In 1970, Chicago Bears running back Brian Piccolo, 26, died at a New York hospital after battling cancer.
In 1987, a jury in New York acquitted Bernhard Goetz of attempted murder in the subway shooting of four youths he said were going to rob him; however, Goetz was convicted of illegal weapons possession. (In 1996, a civil jury ordered Goetz to pay $43 million to one of the persons he had shot.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country singer Billy "Crash" Craddock is 82.
Actress Joan Van Ark is 77.
Boxing Hall of Famer Roberto Duran is 69.
Pop singer Gino Vannelli is 68.
Actress LAURIE METCALF is 65.
Actor James Patrick Stuart is 52.
Golfer Phil Mickelson is 50.
Actor Eddie Cibrian is 47.
Actor Fred Koehler is 45.
Actress Ali Stoker is 33.
