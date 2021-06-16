THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“It is during our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light.” — Aristotle Onassis
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16, the 167th day of 2021. There are 198 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On June 16, 1858, accepting the Illinois Republican Party’s nomination for the U.S. Senate, Abraham Lincoln said the slavery issue had to be resolved, declaring, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”
10 YEARS AGO
U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner, D-N.Y., announced his resignation from Congress, bowing to the furor caused by his sexually charged online dalliances with a former porn performer and other women.
ON THIS DATE
In 1903, Ford Motor Co. was incorporated.
In 1911, IBM had its beginnings as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co. which was incorporated in New York State.
In 1959, actor George Reeves, TV’s “Superman,” was found dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound in the bedroom of his Beverly Hills, California, home; he was 45.
In 1970, Kenneth A. Gibson of Newark, N.J., became the first Black politician elected mayor of a major Northeast city.
In 2015, real estate mogul Donald Trump launched his successful campaign to become president of the United States with a speech at Trump Tower in Manhattan.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country singer Billy “Crash” Craddock is 83.
Actor Joan Van Ark is 78.
Boxing Hall of Famer Roberto Duran is 70.
Pop singer Gino Vannelli is 69.
Actor LAURIE METCALF is 66.
Actor James Patrick Stuart is 53.
Golfer Phil Mickelson is 51.
Actor Eddie Cibrian is 48.
Singer Diana DeGarmo (“American Idol”) is 34.
Tennis player Bianca Andreescu is 21.
