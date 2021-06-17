THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Choose your love, Love your choice.” — Thomas S. Monson
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, JUNE 17, the 168th day of 2021. There are 197 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On June 17, 1994, after leading police on a slow-speed chase on Southern California freeways, O.J. Simpson was arrested and charged with murder in the slayings of his ex-wife, Nicole, and her friend, Ronald Goldman.
10 YEARS AGO
The United Nations endorsed the rights of gay, lesbian and transgender people for the first time ever, passing a resolution hailed as historic by the U.S. and other backers and decried by some African and Muslim countries.
ON THIS DATE
In 1885, the Statue of Liberty arrived in New York Harbor aboard the French ship Isere.
In 1963, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Abington (Pa.) School District v. Schempp, struck down, 8-1, rules requiring the recitation of the Lord’s Prayer or reading of Biblical verses in public schools.
In 1972, President Richard Nixon’s eventual downfall began with the arrest of five burglars inside the Democratic headquarters in Washington, D.C.‘s Watergate complex.
In 2009, President Barack Obama extended some benefits to same-sex partners of federal employees. Nevada Sen. John Ensign resigned from the GOP leadership a day after admitting an affair with a former campaign staffer.
In 2012, Rodney King, 47, whose 1991 videotaped beating by Los Angeles police sparked widespread outrage and who struggled with addiction and repeated arrests, died in Rialto, California, in an apparent accidental drowning.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Barry Manilow is 78.
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich is 78.
Comedian Joe Piscopo is 70.
Actor Mark Linn-Baker is 67.
Actor Greg Kinnear is 58.
Actor Kami Cotler is 56.
Olympic gold medal speed skater Dan Jansen is 56.
Actor Jason Patric is 55.
Tennis player VENUS WILLIAMS is 41.
Actor Jodie Whittaker is 39.
