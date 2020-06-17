THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“One has two duties — to be worried and not to be worried.” — E.M. Forster, British author (1879-1970)
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17, the 169th day of 2020. There are 197 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On June 17, 1972, President RICHARD NIXON’S eventual downfall began with the arrest of five burglars inside the Democratic headquarters in Washington, D.C.’s Watergate complex.
10 YEARS AGO
BP chief executive TONY HAYWARD told a congressional hearing he was “deeply sorry” for the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, but infuriated lawmakers as he disclaimed knowledge of any of the myriad problems leading up to the disaster.
ON THIS DATE
In 1928, Amelia Earhart embarked on a trans-Atlantic flight from Newfoundland to Wales with pilots Wilmer Stultz and Louis Gordon, becoming the first woman to make the trip as a passenger.
In 1944, the Republic of Iceland was established.
In 1953, U.S. Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas stayed the execution of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, originally set for the next day, the couple’s 14th wedding anniversary. (They were put to death June 19.)
In 1986, President Ronald Reagan announced the retirement of Chief Justice Warren Burger, who was succeeded by William Rehnquist.
In 1994, after leading police on a slow-speed chase on Southern California freeways, O.J. Simpson was arrested and charged with murder in the slayings of his ex-wife, Nicole, and her friend, Ronald Goldman. (Simpson was later acquitted in a criminal trial but held liable in a civil trial.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Peter Lupus is 88.
Singer Barry Manilow is 77.
Actor Mark Linn-Baker is 66.
Actor Greg Kinnear is 57.
Actress Kami Cotler is 55.
Olympic gold medal speed skater Dan Jansen is 55.
Tennis player Venus Williams is 40.
Actor Arthur Darvill is 38.
Actress JODIE WHITTAKER is 38.
Rapper Kendrick Lamar is 33.
