THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Don’t watch the clock; do what it does. Keep going.” — Sam Levenson
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, JUNE 18, the 169th day of 2021. There are 196 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On June 18, 1812, the War of 1812 began as the United States Congress approved, and President James Madison signed, a declaration of war against Britain.
10 YEARS AGO
President Hamid Karzai acknowledged that the U.S. and Afghan governments had held talks with Taliban emissaries in a bid to end the nation’s nearly 10-year war.
ON THIS DATE
In 1873, suffragist Susan B. Anthony was found guilty by a judge in Canandaigua, New York, of breaking the law by casting a vote in the 1872 presidential election. (The judge fined Anthony $100, but she never paid the penalty.)
In 1953, a U.S. Air Force Douglas C-124 Globemaster II crashed near Tokyo, killing all 129 people on board. Egypt’s 148-year-old Muhammad Ali Dynasty came to an end with the overthrow of the monarchy and the proclamation of a republic.
In 1979, President Jimmy Carter and Soviet President Leonid I. Brezhnev signed the SALT II strategic arms limitation treaty in Vienna.
In 1983, astronaut Sally K. Ride became America’s first woman in space as she and four colleagues blasted off aboard the space shuttle Challenger on a six-day mission.
In 2003, baseball Hall-of-Famer Larry Doby, who broke the American League’s color barrier in 1947, died in Montclair, N.J., at age 79.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Sir PAUL McCARTNEY is 79.
Actor Constance McCashin is 74.
Actor Linda Thorson is 74.
Actor Isabella Rossellini is 69.
Actor Andrea Evans is 64.
Figure skater Kurt Browning is 55.
R&B singer Nathan Morris (Boyz II Men) is 50.
Country singer Blake Shelton is 45.
Actor Renee Olstead is 32.
Actor Jacob Anderson is 31.
