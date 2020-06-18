THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“Most of the successful people I’ve known are the ones who do more listening than talking.” — Bernard M. Baruch, American businessman and statesman (1870-1965)

TODAY IS

Today is THURSDAY, JUNE 18, the 170th day of 2020. There are 196 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Sally Ride

Astronaut Sally Ride is shown at work aboard the space shuttle Challenger, June 18, 1983, as the crew prepared to deploy the ANIK satellite. Ride is the first woman to go into space. (AP Photo/NASA-TV)

On June 18, 1983, astronaut SALLY K. RIDE became America’s first woman in space as she and four colleagues blasted off aboard the space shuttle Challenger on a six-day mission.

10 YEARS AGO

Death row inmate RONNIE LEE GARDNER died in a barrage of bullets as Utah carried out its first firing squad execution in 14 years. (Gardner had been sentenced to death for fatally shooting attorney Michael Burdell during a failed escape attempt from a Salt Lake City courthouse.)

ON THIS DATE

In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte met defeat at Waterloo as British and Prussian troops defeated the French in Belgium.

In 1953, a U.S. Air Force Douglas C-124 Globemaster II crashed near Tokyo, killing all 129 people on board.

In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson and Japanese Prime Minister Hayato Ikeda spoke to each other by telephone as they inaugurated the first trans-Pacific cable completed by AT&T between Japan and Hawaii.

In 1971, Southwest Airlines began operations, with flights between Dallas and San Antonio, and Dallas and Houston.

In 2007, nine firefighters died in a fire at a furniture store and warehouse in Charleston, South Carolina.

In 2018, President Donald Trump announced that he was directing the Pentagon to create the “Space Force” as an independent service branch.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Paul McCartney

FILE - In this Monday, July 10, 2017 file photo, Paul McCartney performs at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. USA. Paul McCartney has snagged the coveted Saturday-night headline slot at Glastonbury next year as the British music festival celebrates its 50th birthday. Festival organizers confirmed Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 that the former Beatle will perform on the main Pyramid Stage on June 27. (AP Photo/Scott Audette, file)

Baseball Hall of Famer Lou Brock is 81.

Sir PAUL McCARTNEY is 78.

Actress Constance McCashin is 73.

Actress Isabella Rossellini is 68.

Actress Andrea Evans is 63.

Figure skater Kurt Browning is 54.

Rhythm and blues singer Nathan Morris (Boyz II Men) is 49.

Country singer Blake Shelton is 44.

Drummer Josh Dun (Twenty One Pilots) is 32.

Actress Renee Olstead is 31.

