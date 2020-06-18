THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Most of the successful people I’ve known are the ones who do more listening than talking.” — Bernard M. Baruch, American businessman and statesman (1870-1965)
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, JUNE 18, the 170th day of 2020. There are 196 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On June 18, 1983, astronaut SALLY K. RIDE became America’s first woman in space as she and four colleagues blasted off aboard the space shuttle Challenger on a six-day mission.
10 YEARS AGO
Death row inmate RONNIE LEE GARDNER died in a barrage of bullets as Utah carried out its first firing squad execution in 14 years. (Gardner had been sentenced to death for fatally shooting attorney Michael Burdell during a failed escape attempt from a Salt Lake City courthouse.)
ON THIS DATE
In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte met defeat at Waterloo as British and Prussian troops defeated the French in Belgium.
In 1953, a U.S. Air Force Douglas C-124 Globemaster II crashed near Tokyo, killing all 129 people on board.
In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson and Japanese Prime Minister Hayato Ikeda spoke to each other by telephone as they inaugurated the first trans-Pacific cable completed by AT&T between Japan and Hawaii.
In 1971, Southwest Airlines began operations, with flights between Dallas and San Antonio, and Dallas and Houston.
In 2007, nine firefighters died in a fire at a furniture store and warehouse in Charleston, South Carolina.
In 2018, President Donald Trump announced that he was directing the Pentagon to create the “Space Force” as an independent service branch.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Baseball Hall of Famer Lou Brock is 81.
Sir PAUL McCARTNEY is 78.
Actress Constance McCashin is 73.
Actress Isabella Rossellini is 68.
Actress Andrea Evans is 63.
Figure skater Kurt Browning is 54.
Rhythm and blues singer Nathan Morris (Boyz II Men) is 49.
Country singer Blake Shelton is 44.
Drummer Josh Dun (Twenty One Pilots) is 32.
Actress Renee Olstead is 31.
