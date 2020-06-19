THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Exuberance is better than taste.” — Gustave Flaubert, French author (1821-1880)
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, JUNE 19, the 171st day of 2020. There are 195 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On June 19, 1964, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was approved by the U.S. Senate, 73-27, after surviving a lengthy filibuster.
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA used his weekly radio and Internet address to pin blame on Republicans for making life harder for the unemployed and for those who could lose their jobs without new federal intervention.
ON THIS DATE
In 1865, Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, with news that the Civil War was over, and that all remaining slaves in Texas were free — an event celebrated to this day as “Juneteenth.”
In 1945, millions of New Yorkers turned out to cheer Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, who was honored with a parade.
In 1952, the U.S. Army Special Forces, the elite unit of fighters known as the Green Berets, was established at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
In 1975, former Chicago organized crime boss Sam Giancana was shot to death in the basement of his home in Oak Park, Illinois; the killing has never been solved.
In 2006, Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice warned North Korea it would face consequences if it test-fired a missile thought to be powerful enough to reach the West Coast of the United States.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Gena Rowlands is 90.
Hall of Fame race car driver Shirley Muldowney is 80.
Actress PHYLICIA RASHAD is 72.
Rock singer Ann Wilson (Heart) is 70.
Actress Kathleen Turner is 66.
Country singer Doug Stone is 64.
Singer-dancer-choreographer Paula Abdul is 58.
Actress Poppy Montgomery is 45.
Former NBA star Dirk Nowitzki is 42.
New York Mets pitcher Jacob DeGrom is 32.
