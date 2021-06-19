THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“The man who has no imagination has no wings.” — Muhammad Ali

TODAY IS

Today is SATURDAY, JUNE 19, the 170th day of 2021. There are 195 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

On June 19, 1865, Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, with news that the Civil War was over, and that all remaining slaves in Texas were free — an event celebrated to this day as “Juneteenth.”

10 YEARS AGO

Libya’s government said NATO warplanes had struck a residential neighborhood in the capital and killed nine civilians, including two children; NATO confirmed hours later that one of its airstrikes had gone astray.

ON THIS DATE

In 1917, during World War I, King George V ordered the British royal family to dispense with German titles and surnames; the family took the name “Windsor.”

In 1945, millions of New Yorkers turned out to cheer Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, who was honored with a parade.

In 1953, Julius Rosenberg, 35, and his wife, Ethel, 37, convicted of conspiring to pass U.S. atomic secrets to the Soviet Union, were executed at Sing Sing Prison in Ossining, New York.

In 1975, former Chicago organized crime boss Sam Giancana was shot to death in the basement of his home in Oak Park, Illinois; the killing has never been solved.

In 2013, actor James Gandolfini, 51, died while vacationing in Rome.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Actor Gena Rowlands is 91.

Hall of Fame race car driver Shirley Muldowney is 81.

Actor PHYLICIA RASHAD is 73.

Rock singer Ann Wilson (Heart) is 71.

Actor Kathleen Turner is 67.

Country singer Doug Stone is 65.

Singer-dancer-choreographer Paula Abdul is 59.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is 57.

TV personality Lara Spencer is 52.

Former NBA star Dirk Nowitzki is 43.

