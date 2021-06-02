THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Be not simply good — be good for something.” — Henry David Thoreau
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2, the 153rd day of 2021. There are 212 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On June 2, 1979, POPE JOHN PAUL II arrived in his native Poland on the first visit by a pope to a Communist country.
10 YEARS AGO
Former Massachusetts Gov. MITT ROMNEY announced his bid for the Republican presidential nomination during an appearance in New Hampshire.
ON THIS DATE
In 1897, Mark Twain was quoted by the New York Journal as saying from London that “the report of my death was an exaggeration.” (Twain was responding to a report in the New York Herald that he was “grievously ill” and “possibly dying.”)
In 1941, baseball’s “Iron Horse,” Lou Gehrig, died in New York of a degenerative disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; he was 37.
In 1953, the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II took place in London’s Westminster Abbey, 16 months after the death of her father, King George VI.
In 1997, Timothy McVeigh was convicted of murder and conspiracy in the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City that killed 168 people. (McVeigh was executed in June 2001.)
In 2008, Bo Diddley, 79, a founding father of rock ‘n’ roll, died in Archer, Florida, at age 79.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor-singer Sally Kellerman is 84.
Actor Ron Ely (“Tarzan”) is 83.
Actor Stacy Keach is 80.
Actor Jerry Mathers (“Leave It To Beaver”) is 73.
Actor Joanna Gleason is 71.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman is 69.
Comedian Dana Carvey is 66.
Actor-comedian Wayne Brady is 49.
Olympic gold medal soccer player ABBY WAMBACH is 41.
Actor Brittany Curran is 31.
