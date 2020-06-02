THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"We are minor in everything but our passions." — Elizabeth Bowen, Irish author (1899-1973)
TODAY IS
Today is Tuesday, June 2, the 154th day of 2020. There are 212 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On June 2, 1941, baseball's "Iron Horse," Lou Gehrig, died in New York of a degenerative disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; he was 37.
ON THIS DATE
In 1886, President Grover Cleveland, 49, married Frances Folsom, 21, in the Blue Room of the White House. (To date, Cleveland is the only president to marry in the executive mansion.)
In 1897, Mark Twain was quoted by the New York Journal as saying from London that "the report of my death was an exaggeration." (Twain was responding to a report in the New York Herald that he was "grievously ill" and "possibly dying.")
In 1924, Congress passed, and President Calvin Coolidge signed, a measure guaranteeing full American citizenship for all Native Americans born within U.S. territorial limits.
In 1953, the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II took place in London's Westminster Abbey, 16 months after the death of her father, King George VI.
In 1966, U.S. space probe Surveyor 1 landed on the moon and began transmitting detailed photographs of the lunar surface.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAY
Actor Stacy Keach is 79.
Actor Jerry Mathers is 72.
Actor Dennis Haysbert is 66.
Comedian Dana Carvey is 65.
Actor-comedian Wayne Brady is 48.
Actor Wentworth Miller is 48.
Actor Zachary Quinto is 43.
Actor Dominic Cooper is 42.
Actress Morena Baccarin is 41.
Olympic gold medal soccer player Abby Wambach is 40.
