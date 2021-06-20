TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, JUNE 20, the 171st day of 2021. There are 194 days left in the year. This is Father’s Day. Summer begins at 11:32 p.m. EDT.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On June 20, 1967, boxer MUHAMMAD ALI was convicted in Houston of violating Selective Service laws by refusing to be drafted and was sentenced to five years in prison. (Ali’s conviction was ultimately overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court).
10 YEARS AGO
Syrian President Bashar Assad promised a national dialogue to consider political reforms, but his vague overtures to a pro-democracy uprising fell flat as protesters took to the streets shouting “Liar!” and demanding his ouster.
ON THIS DATE
In 1837, Queen Victoria acceded to the British throne following the death of her uncle, King William IV.
In 1893, a jury in New Bedford, Massachusetts, found Lizzie Borden not guilty of the ax murders of her father and stepmother.
In 1947, President Harry S. Truman vetoed the Taft-Hartley Act, which was designed to restrict the power of labor unions, but had his veto overriden by Congress.
In 1972, three days after the arrest of the Watergate burglars, President Richard Nixon met at the White House with his chief of staff, H.R. Haldeman; the secretly made tape recording of this meeting ended up with the notorious 18½-minute gap.
In 2014, the Obama administration granted an array of new benefits to same-sex couples, including those living in states where gay marriage was against the law; the new measures ranged from Social Security and veterans benefits to work leave for caring for sick spouses.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer-songwriter Brian Wilson is 79.
Actor John McCook ("Bold and the Beautiful") is 77.
Singer Anne Murray is 76.
TV personality Bob Vila is 75.
Producer Tina Sinatra is 73.
R&B singer Lionel Richie is 72.
Actor JOHN GOODMAN is 69.
Actor Nicole Kidman is 54.
Country musician Chris Thompson (The Eli Young Band) is 41.
Rock singer Grace Potter (Grace Potter & the Nocturnals) is 38.
