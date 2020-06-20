THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“Anyone who keeps the ability to see beauty never grows old.” — Franz Kafka, Austrian author and poet (1883-1924)

TODAY IS

Today is SATURDAY, JUNE 20, the 172nd day of 2020. There are 194 days left in the year. Summer begins at 5:44 p.m., Eastern time.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Britain Royal Exhibtion

Members of staff arrange Thomas Sully’s portrait of Queen Victoria which is part of an exhibition to mark the 200th anniversary of the birth of Queen Victoria (1819–1901) this year at Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday, April 2, 2019. The exhibition, Queen Victoria’s Palace at the Summer Opening of Buckingham Palace from 20 July – 29 September 2019, will tell the story of her 62-year reign and her life at Buckingham Palace, which began when she ascended to the throne in June 1837. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

On June 20, 1837, QUEEN VICTORIA acceded to the British throne following the death of her uncle, King William IV.

10 YEARS AGO

EDITH SHAIN, who claimed to be the nurse smooched by a sailor in Times Square in a famous Life magazine photograph marking the end of World War II, died in Los Angeles at 91.

ON THIS DATE

In 1893, a jury in New Bedford, Massachusetts, found Lizzie Borden not guilty of the ax murders of her father and stepmother.

In 1967, boxer Muhammad Ali was convicted in Houston of violating Selective Service laws by refusing to be drafted and was sentenced to five years in prison. (Ali’s conviction was ultimately overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court).

In 1974, the film noir “Chinatown,” starring Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway, was released by Paramount Pictures.

In 1994, O.J. Simpson pleaded not guilty in Los Angeles to the killings of his ex-wife, Nicole, and her friend, Ronald Goldman.

In 2001, Houston resident Andrea Yates drowned her five children in the family bathtub, then called police. (Yates was later convicted of murder, but had her conviction overturned; she was acquitted by reason of insanity in a retrial.)

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

52nd Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals

Singer Lionel Richie arrives at the 52nd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Actress Olympia Dukakis is 89.

Singer-songwriter Brian Wilson is 78.

Actor John McCook (“Bold and the Beautiful”) is 76.

Singer Anne Murray is 75.

TV personality Bob Vila is 74.

Producer Tina Sinatra is 72.

Rhythm and blues singer LIONEL RICHIE is 71.

Actor John Goodman is 68.

Actress Nicole Kidman is 53.

Actor Josh Lucas is 49.

Tags

