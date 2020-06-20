THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Anyone who keeps the ability to see beauty never grows old.” — Franz Kafka, Austrian author and poet (1883-1924)
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, JUNE 20, the 172nd day of 2020. There are 194 days left in the year. Summer begins at 5:44 p.m., Eastern time.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On June 20, 1837, QUEEN VICTORIA acceded to the British throne following the death of her uncle, King William IV.
10 YEARS AGO
EDITH SHAIN, who claimed to be the nurse smooched by a sailor in Times Square in a famous Life magazine photograph marking the end of World War II, died in Los Angeles at 91.
ON THIS DATE
In 1893, a jury in New Bedford, Massachusetts, found Lizzie Borden not guilty of the ax murders of her father and stepmother.
In 1967, boxer Muhammad Ali was convicted in Houston of violating Selective Service laws by refusing to be drafted and was sentenced to five years in prison. (Ali’s conviction was ultimately overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court).
In 1974, the film noir “Chinatown,” starring Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway, was released by Paramount Pictures.
In 1994, O.J. Simpson pleaded not guilty in Los Angeles to the killings of his ex-wife, Nicole, and her friend, Ronald Goldman.
In 2001, Houston resident Andrea Yates drowned her five children in the family bathtub, then called police. (Yates was later convicted of murder, but had her conviction overturned; she was acquitted by reason of insanity in a retrial.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Olympia Dukakis is 89.
Singer-songwriter Brian Wilson is 78.
Actor John McCook (“Bold and the Beautiful”) is 76.
Singer Anne Murray is 75.
TV personality Bob Vila is 74.
Producer Tina Sinatra is 72.
Rhythm and blues singer LIONEL RICHIE is 71.
Actor John Goodman is 68.
Actress Nicole Kidman is 53.
Actor Josh Lucas is 49.
