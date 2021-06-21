THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“We cannot live only for ourselves. A thousand fibers connect us with our fellow men.” —Herman Melville
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, JUNE 21, the 172nd day of 2021. There are 193 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On June 21, 1964, civil rights workers Michael H. Schwerner, Andrew Goodman and James E. Chaney were slain in Philadelphia, Mississippi; their bodies were found buried in an earthen dam six weeks later. (Forty-one years later on this date in 2005, Edgar Ray Killen, an 80-year-old former Ku Klux Klansman, was found guilty of manslaughter; he was sentenced to 60 years in prison, where he died in January 2018.)
10 YEARS AGO
The Food and Drug Administration announced that cigarette packs in the U.S. would have to carry macabre images that included rotting teeth and gums, diseased lungs and a sewn-up corpse of a smoker as part of a graphic campaign aimed at discouraging Americans from lighting up.
ON THIS DATE
In 1943, Army nurse Lt. Edith Greenwood became the first woman to receive the Soldier’s Medal for showing heroism during a fire at a military hospital in Yuma, Arizona.
In 1954, the American Cancer Society presented a study to the American Medical Association meeting in San Francisco which found that men who regularly smoked cigarettes died at a considerably higher rate than non-smokers.
In 1982, a jury in Washington, D.C. found John Hinckley Jr. not guilty by reason of insanity in the shootings of President Ronald Reagan and three other men.
In 1997, the WNBA made its debut as the New York Liberty defeated the host Los Angeles Sparks 67-57.
In 2002, one of the worst wildfires in Arizona history grew to 128,000 acres, forcing thousands of homeowners near the community of Show Low to flee.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Bernie Kopell is 88.
Actor Mariette Hartley is 81.
Actor Meredith Baxter is 74.
Actor Michael Gross (Baxter’s co-star on the sitcom “Family Ties”) is 74.
Rock musician Don Airey (Deep Purple) is 73.
Actor Leigh McCloskey is 66.
Country singer Kathy Mattea is 62.
Actor Doug Savant is 57.
Actor CHRIS PRATT is 42.
Britain’s Prince William is 39.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.