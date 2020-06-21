TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, JUNE 21, the 173rd day of 2020. There are 193 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On June 21, 1989, a sharply divided Supreme Court ruled that burning the American flag as a form of political protest was protected by the First Amendment.
10 YEARS AGO
Faisal Shahzad, a Pakistan-born U.S. citizen, pleaded guilty to charges of plotting a failed car bombing in New York's Times Square. (Shahzad was later sentenced to life in prison.)
ON THIS DATE
In 1954, the American Cancer Society presented a study to the American Medical Association meeting in San Francisco which found that men who regularly smoked cigarettes died at a considerably higher rate than non-smokers.
In 1964, civil rights workers Michael H. Schwerner, Andrew Goodman and James E. Chaney were slain in Philadelphia, Mississippi; their bodies were found buried in an earthen dam six weeks later. (Forty-one years later on this date in 2005, Edgar Ray Killen, an 80-year-old former Ku Klux Klansman, was found guilty of manslaughter; he was sentenced to 60 years in prison, where he died in January 2018.)
In 1982, a jury in Washington, D.C. found John Hinckley Jr. not guilty by reason of insanity in the shootings of President Ronald Reagan and three other men.
In 2001, death claimed actor Carroll O'Connor at age 76 and blues musician John Lee Hooker at age 80.
In 2013, The Food Network said it was dropping Paula Deen, barely an hour after the celebrity cook posted the first of two videotaped apologies begging forgiveness from fans and critics troubled by her admission to having used racial slurs in the past.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Bernie Kopell is 87.
Actress Mariette Hartley is 80.
Actress Meredith Baxter is 73.
Actor Michael Gross is 73.
Actor Leigh McCloskey is 65.
Country singer Kathy Mattea is 61.
Actor Doug Savant is 56.
Actress Juliette Lewis is 47.
Actor Chris Pratt is 41.
Britain's Prince William is 38.
