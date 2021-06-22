TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, JUNE 22, the 173rd day of 2021. There are 192 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On June 22, 1970, President Richard Nixon signed an extension of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that lowered the minimum voting age to 18.
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA announced in a White House address that he would pull home 33,000 troops from Afghanistan by the following summer.
ON THIS DATE
In 1937, Joe Louis began his reign as world heavyweight boxing champion by knocking out Jim Braddock in the eighth round of their fight in Chicago. (A year later on this date, Louis knocked out Max Schmeling in the first round of their rematch at Yankee Stadium.)
In 1940, during World War II, Adolf Hitler gained a stunning victory as France was forced to sign an armistice eight days after German forces overran Paris.
In 1944, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Servicemen’s Readjustment Act of 1944, more popularly known as the “GI Bill of Rights.”
In 1969, singer-actor Judy Garland died in London at age 47.
In 1981, Mark David Chapman pleaded guilty to killing rock star John Lennon. Abolhassan Bani-Sadr was deposed as president of Iran.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer-actor Kris Kristofferson is 85.
Singer-musician Todd Rundgren is 73.
Actor MERYL STREEP is 72.
Actor Lindsay Wagner is 72.
Singer Alan Osmond is 72.
Pop singer Cyndi Lauper is 68.
Actor Tracy Pollan is 61.
Environmental activist Erin Brockovich is 61.
Basketball Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler is 59.
TV personality Carson Daly is 48.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.