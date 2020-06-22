THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Look up at the stars and not down at your feet. Try to make sense of what you see, and wonder about what makes the universe exist. Be curious.” — Stephen Hawking
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, JUNE 22, the 174th day of 2020. There are 192 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On June 22, 1940, during World War II, ADOLF HITLER gained a stunning victory as France was forced to sign an armistice eight days after German forces overran Paris.
10 YEARS AGO
South Africa became the first host nation not to advance in 80 years of World Cup play.
ON THIS DATE
In 1944, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Servicemen’s Readjustment Act of 1944, more popularly known as the “GI Bill of Rights.”
In 1969, singer-actress Judy Garland died in London at age 47.
In 1981, Mark David Chapman pleaded guilty to killing rock star John Lennon. Abolhassan Bani-Sadr was deposed as president of Iran.
In 1987, actor-dancer Fred Astaire died in Los Angeles at age 88.
In 2012, ex-Penn State assistant coach Jerry Sandusky was convicted by a jury in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, on 45 counts of sexually assaulting 10 boys over 15 years.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer-actor Kris Kristofferson is 84.
Actor David L. Lander is 73.
Singer-musician Todd Rundgren is 72.
Actress Meryl Streep is 71.
Actress Lindsay Wagner is 71.
Singer Alan Osmond is 71.
Pop singer CYNDI LAUPER is 67.
Actress Tracy Pollan is 60.
Environmental activist Erin Brockovich is 60.
TV personality Carson Daly is 47.
