THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"It always seems impossible until it's done." — Nelson Mandela
TODAY IS
Today is Tuesday, June 23, the 175th day of 2020. There are 191 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On June 23, 1888, abolitionist Frederick Douglass received one vote from the Kentucky delegation at the Republican convention in Chicago, effectively making him the first black candidate to have his name placed in nomination for U.S. president. (The nomination went to Benjamin Harrison.)
TEN YEARS AGO
Following Gen. Stanley McChrystal's criticism of the Obama administration in a Rolling Stone magazine profile, President Barack Obama named Gen. David Petraeus to replace the Afghanistan commander.
ON THIS DATE
In 1868, Christopher Latham Sholes received a patent for his "Type-Writer," featuring a QWERTY keyboard; it was the first commercially successful typewriter.
In 1904, President Theodore Roosevelt was nominated for a second term of office at the Republican National Convention in Chicago.
In 1972, President Nixon signed Title IX barring discrimination on the basis of sex for "any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance."
In 1985, all 329 people aboard an Air India Boeing 747 were killed when the plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean near Ireland because of a bomb authorities believe was planted by Sikh separatists.
In 1993, in a case that drew widespread attention, Lorena Bobbitt of Prince William County, Va., sexually mutilated her husband, John, after he'd allegedly raped her. (John Bobbitt was later acquitted of marital sexual assault; Lorena Bobbitt was later acquitted of malicious wounding by reason of insanity.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Ted Shackelford is 74.
Actress Frances McDormand is 63.
Writer-director Joss Whedon is 56.
Actress SELMA BLAIR is 48.
Rock singer KT Tunstall is 45.
Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz is 43.
Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson is 41.
Actress Melissa Rauch is 40.
Rock singer Duffy is 36.
Country singer Katie Armiger is 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.