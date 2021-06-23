THOUGHT OF THE DAY
“There are two ways of spreading light: to be the candle or the mirror that reflects it.” — Edith Wharton
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23, the 174th day of 2021. There are 191 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHTS IN HISTORY
On June 23, 1969, Warren E. Burger was sworn in as chief justice of the United States by the man he was succeeding, Earl Warren.
10 YEARS AGO
Republicans pulled out of debt-reduction talks led by Vice President Joe Biden, blaming Democrats for demanding tax increases as part of a deal rather than accepting more than $1 trillion in cuts to Medicare and other government programs.
ON THIS DATE
In 1904, President Theodore Roosevelt was nominated for a second term of office at the Republican National Convention in Chicago.
In 1972, President Richard Nixon signed Title IX barring discrimination on the basis of sex for “any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”
In 1985, all 329 people aboard an Air India Boeing 747 were killed when the plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean near Ireland because of a bomb authorities believe was planted by Sikh separatists.
In 1993, in a case that drew widespread attention, Lorena Bobbitt of Prince William County, Va., sexually mutilated her husband, John, after he’d allegedly raped her. (John Bobbitt was later acquitted of marital sexual assault; Lorena Bobbitt was later acquitted of malicious wounding by reason of insanity.)
In 2009, “Tonight Show” sidekick Ed McMahon died in Los Angeles at 86.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Ted Shackelford is 75.
Actor Bryan Brown is 74.
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is 73.
“American Idol” ex-judge Randy Jackson is 65.
Actor Frances McDormand is 64.
Rock musician Steve Shelley (Sonic Youth) is 59.
Writer-director Joss Whedon is 57.
R&B singer Chico DeBarge is 51.
Actor SELMA BLAIR is 49.
Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson is 42.
