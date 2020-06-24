THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Do your little bit of good where you are; it’s those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world.” — Desmond Tutu
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24, the 176th day of 2020. There are 190 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On June 24, 1983, the space shuttle Challenger — carrying America’s first woman in space, Sally K. Ride — coasted to a safe landing at Edwards Air Force Base in California.
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA declared that he and visiting Russian President Dmitry Medvedev had “succeeded in resetting” the relationship between the former Cold War adversaries. Julia Gillard was sworn in as Australia’s first woman prime minister.
ON THIS DATE
In 1497, the first recorded sighting of North America by a European took place as explorer JOHN CABOT spotted land, probably in present-day Canada.
In 1948, Communist forces cut off all land and water routes between West Germany and West Berlin, prompting the western allies to organize the Berlin Airlift.
In 1964, AT&T inaugurated commercial “Picturephone” service between New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C. (the service, however, never caught on).
In 1975, 113 people were killed when Eastern Airlines Flight 66, a Boeing 727 carrying 124 people, crashed while attempting to land during a thunderstorm at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.
In 1987, comedian-actor Jackie Gleason died at his home in Lauderhill, Florida, at age 71.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Michele Lee is 78.
Rock musician Jeff Beck is 76.
Musician Mick Fleetwood is 73.
Rock musician John Illsley (Dire Straits) is 71.
Actor Joe Penny is 64.
Actress Sherry Stringfield is 53.
Actor Amir Talai (“LA to Vegas”) is 43.
Actress-producer MINDY KALING is 41.
Actress Minka Kelly is 40.
Singer Solange Knowles is 34.
