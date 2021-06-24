THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“That man is a success who has lived well, laughed often and loved much.” — Robert Louis Stevenson
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, JUNE 24, the 175th day of 2021. There are 190 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On June 24, 1947, what’s regarded as the first modern UFO sighting took place as private pilot Kenneth Arnold, an Idaho businessman, reported seeing nine silvery objects flying in a “weaving formation” near Mount Rainier in Washington.
10 YEARS AGO
New York State legalized same-sex marriage.
ON THIS DATE
In 1497, the first recorded sighting of North America by a European took place as explorer John Cabot spotted land, probably in present-day Canada.
In 1948, Communist forces cut off all land and water routes between West Germany and West Berlin, prompting the western allies to organize the Berlin Airlift.
In 1964, AT&T inaugurated commercial “Picturephone” service between New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C. (the service, however, never caught on).
In 1983, the space shuttle Challenger — carrying America’s first woman in space, Sally K. Ride — coasted to a safe landing at Edwards Air Force Base in California.
In 2015, a federal judge in Boston formally sentenced Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev to death for the 2013 terror attacks. (A federal appeals court later threw out the sentence; the Supreme Court this fall will consider reinstating it.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Michele Lee is 79.
Actor-director Georg Stanford Brown is 78.
Rock musician Jeff Beck is 77.
Musician Mick Fleetwood is 74.
Rock musician John Illsley (Dire Straits) is 72.
Actor Joe Penny is 65.
Actor Sherry Stringfield is 54.
Actor Amir Talai (“LA to Vegas”) is 44.
Actor Minka Kelly is 41.
Singer SOLANGE KNOWLES is 35.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.