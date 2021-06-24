THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“That man is a success who has lived well, laughed often and loved much.” — Robert Louis Stevenson

TODAY IS

Today is THURSDAY, JUNE 24, the 175th day of 2021. There are 190 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Mount Rainier

FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2018, file photo, lenticular clouds cap Mount Rainier, a volcano some 60-miles south, at dusk as a jet passes by, as seen from Seattle.

On June 24, 1947, what’s regarded as the first modern UFO sighting took place as private pilot Kenneth Arnold, an Idaho businessman, reported seeing nine silvery objects flying in a “weaving formation” near Mount Rainier in Washington.

10 YEARS AGO

New York State legalized same-sex marriage.

ON THIS DATE

In 1497, the first recorded sighting of North America by a European took place as explorer John Cabot spotted land, probably in present-day Canada.

In 1948, Communist forces cut off all land and water routes between West Germany and West Berlin, prompting the western allies to organize the Berlin Airlift.

In 1964, AT&T inaugurated commercial “Picturephone” service between New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C. (the service, however, never caught on).

In 1983, the space shuttle Challenger — carrying America’s first woman in space, Sally K. Ride — coasted to a safe landing at Edwards Air Force Base in California.

In 2015, a federal judge in Boston formally sentenced Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev to death for the 2013 terror attacks. (A federal appeals court later threw out the sentence; the Supreme Court this fall will consider reinstating it.)

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Lena Horne Prize

FILE - This May 6, 2019 file photo shows Solange Knowles at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York. Knowles will be the first recipient of the Lena Horne Prize, to be awarded in a ceremony at New York’s Town Hall on Feb. 28. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Actor Michele Lee is 79.

Actor-director Georg Stanford Brown is 78.

Rock musician Jeff Beck is 77.

Musician Mick Fleetwood is 74.

Rock musician John Illsley (Dire Straits) is 72.

Actor Joe Penny is 65.

Actor Sherry Stringfield is 54.

Actor Amir Talai (“LA to Vegas”) is 44.

Actor Minka Kelly is 41.

Singer SOLANGE KNOWLES is 35.

