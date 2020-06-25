THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less.” — Marie Curie
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, JUNE 25, the 177th day of 2020. There are 189 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On June 25, 1876, Lt. Col. Colonel GEORGE A. CUSTER and his 7th Cavalry were wiped out by Sioux and Cheyenne Indians in the Battle of the Little Bighorn in Montana.
10 YEARS AGO
Group of Eight leaders, including President BARACK OBAMA, began meeting in Huntsville, Ontario, Canada.
ON THIS DATE
In 1947, “The Diary of a Young Girl,” the personal journal of Anne Frank, a German-born Jewish girl hiding with her family from the Nazis in Amsterdam during World War II, was first published.
In 1962, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that recitation of a state-sponsored prayer in New York State public schools was unconstitutional.
In 1990, the U.S. Supreme Court, in its first “right-to-die” decision, ruled that family members could be barred from ending the lives of persistently comatose relatives who had not made their wishes known conclusively.
In 1996, a truck bomb killed 19 Americans and injured hundreds at a U.S. military housing complex in Saudi Arabia.
In 2009, death claimed Michael Jackson, the “King of Pop,” in Los Angeles at age 50 and actress Farrah Fawcett in Santa Monica, California, at age 62.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress June Lockhart is 95.
Civil rights activist James Meredith is 87.
Singer Carly Simon is 75.
Rock musician David Paich (Toto) is 66.
Actor Michael Sabatino is 65.
Actor-writer-director Ricky Gervais (jer-VAYZ’) is 59.
Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is 54.
Rapper-producer Richie Rich is 53.
Actress ANGELA KINSEY is 49.
Actress Busy Philipps is 41.
