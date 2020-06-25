THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less.” — Marie Curie

TODAY IS

Today is THURSDAY, JUNE 25, the 177th day of 2020. There are 189 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Culbertson Guidon

his photo provided by Sotheby's in New York shows The Culbertson Guidon from the 1876 Battle of the Little Bighorn. Since 1895, the silk American flag--or guidon--has been the property of the Detroit Institute of Arts, which has decided to sell it and use the proceeds to build its collection. The flag has been valued at $2 million to $5 million and will be auctioned sometime in October,Sotheby's announced Friday, June 25, 2010, the 134th anniversary of the battle. (AP Photo/Sotheby's) **NO SALES**

On June 25, 1876, Lt. Col. Colonel GEORGE A. CUSTER and his 7th Cavalry were wiped out by Sioux and Cheyenne Indians in the Battle of the Little Bighorn in Montana.

10 YEARS AGO

Group of Eight leaders, including President BARACK OBAMA, began meeting in Huntsville, Ontario, Canada.

ON THIS DATE

In 1947, “The Diary of a Young Girl,” the personal journal of Anne Frank, a German-born Jewish girl hiding with her family from the Nazis in Amsterdam during World War II, was first published.

In 1962, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that recitation of a state-sponsored prayer in New York State public schools was unconstitutional.

In 1990, the U.S. Supreme Court, in its first “right-to-die” decision, ruled that family members could be barred from ending the lives of persistently comatose relatives who had not made their wishes known conclusively.

In 1996, a truck bomb killed 19 Americans and injured hundreds at a U.S. military housing complex in Saudi Arabia.

In 2009, death claimed Michael Jackson, the “King of Pop,” in Los Angeles at age 50 and actress Farrah Fawcett in Santa Monica, California, at age 62.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Angela Kinsey

Angela Kinsey arrives at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Actress June Lockhart is 95.

Civil rights activist James Meredith is 87.

Singer Carly Simon is 75.

Rock musician David Paich (Toto) is 66.

Actor Michael Sabatino is 65.

Actor-writer-director Ricky Gervais (jer-VAYZ’) is 59.

Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is 54.

Rapper-producer Richie Rich is 53.

Actress ANGELA KINSEY is 49.

Actress Busy Philipps is 41.

