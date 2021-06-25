THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“Life is like an onion. You peel it off one layer at a time, and sometimes you weep.” — Carl Sandburg

TODAY IS

Today is FRIDAY, JUNE 25, the 176th day of 2021. There are 189 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Michael Jackson

In this Feb. 24, 1988 file photo, Michael Jackson leans, points and sings, dances and struts during the opening performance of his 13-city U.S. tour, in Kansas City. More than three years after Michael Jackson’s death on June 25, 2009, the validity of the pop superstar’s will is being criticized by some of his siblings that it is a fake and the executors of his estate should step down, though experts note that the window to contest the five-page document has long since closed. (AP Photo/Cliff Schiappa, File)

On June 25, 2009, death claimed Michael Jackson, the “King of Pop,” in Los Angeles at age 50 and actor Farrah Fawcett in Santa Monica, California, at age 62.

10 YEARS AGO

A suicide car bomber blasted a small clinic in eastern Afghanistan, causing the building to collapse and killing some three dozen people.

ON THIS DATE

In 1876, Lt. Col. Colonel George A. Custer and his 7th Cavalry were wiped out by Sioux and Cheyenne Indians in the Battle of the Little Bighorn in Montana.

In 1942, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower was designated Commanding General of the European Theater of Operations during World War II. Some 1,000 British Royal Air Force bombers raided Bremen, Germany.

In 1947, “The Diary of a Young Girl,” the personal journal of Anne Frank, a German-born Jewish girl hiding with her family from the Nazis in Amsterdam during World War II, was first published.

In 1962, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that recitation of a state-sponsored prayer in New York State public schools was unconstitutional.

In 1990, the U.S. Supreme Court, in its first “right-to-die” decision, ruled that family members could be barred from ending the lives of persistently comatose relatives who had not made their wishes known conclusively.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

2018 NBA Awards - Press Room

Dikembe Mutombo, winner of the Sager Strong Award, poses in the press room at the NBA Awards on Monday, June 25, 2018, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Actor June Lockhart is 96.

Civil rights activist James Meredith is 88.

R&B singer Eddie Floyd is 84.

Basketball Hall of Famer Willis Reed is 79.

Singer Carly Simon is 76.

Actor-comedian Jimmie Walker is 74.

Rock musician David Paich (Toto) is 67.

Basketball Hall of Famer DIKEMBE MUTOMBO is 55.

Rock musician Mike Kroeger (Nickelback) is 49.

Actor Busy Philipps is 42.

