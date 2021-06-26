THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“He who knows that enough is enough will always have enough.” — Lao Tzu
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, JUNE 26, the 177th day of 2021. There are 188 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On June 26, 2013, in deciding its first cases on the issue, the U.S. Supreme Court gave the nation’s legally married gay couples equal federal footing with all other married Americans and also cleared the way for same-sex marriages to resume in California.
10 YEARS AGO
New York City’s gay pride parade turned into a carnival-like celebration of same-sex marriage as hundreds of thousands of revelers rejoiced at the state’s new law giving gay couples the same marital rights as everyone else.
ON THIS DATE
In 1919, the New York Daily News was first published.
In 1945, the charter of the United Nations was signed by 50 countries in San Francisco.
In 1963, President John F. Kennedy visited West Berlin, where he delivered his famous speech expressing solidarity with the city’s residents, declaring: “Ich bin ein Berliner” (I am a Berliner).
In 1977, 42 people were killed when a fire sent toxic smoke pouring through the Maury County Jail in Columbia, Tennessee. Elvis Presley performed his last concert at Market Square Arena in Indianapolis.
In 1997, the first Harry Potter novel, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” by J.K. Rowling, was published in the United Kingdom (it was later released in the United States under the title “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”).
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Billy Davis Jr. is 83.
Actor Clive Francis is 75.
Rock singer Patty Smyth is 64.
U.S. Bicycling Hall of Famer Greg LeMond is 60.
Actor Sean Hayes is 51.
Actor Chris O’Donnell is 51.
Actor Rebecca Budig is 48.
Retired MLB All-Star Derek Jeter is 47.
Country singer Gretchen Wilson is 47.
Actor-singer ARIANA GRANDE is 28.
