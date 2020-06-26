THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“If you’re not making mistakes, then you’re not doing anything. I’m positive that a doer makes mistakes.” — John Wooden
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, JUNE 26, the 178th day of 2020. There are 188 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On June 26, 1948, the Berlin Airlift began in earnest after the Soviet Union cut off land and water routes to the isolated western sector of Berlin.
10 YEARS AGO
At odds over how to strengthen the global economic recovery, Group of Eight leaders meeting in Canada did find common ground on foreign policy, condemning North Korea for the alleged sinking of a South Korean warship and endorsing a five-year exit timetable for Afghanistan.
ON THIS DATE
In 1936, President Franklin D. Roosevelt was nominated for a second term of office by delegates to the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.
In 1963, President John F. Kennedy visited West Berlin, where he delivered his famous speech expressing solidarity with the city’s residents, declaring: “Ich bin ein Berliner” (I am a Berliner).
In 1974, the supermarket price scanner made its debut in Troy, Ohio, as a 10-pack of Wrigley’s Juicy Fruit chewing gum costing 67 cents and bearing a Uniform Product Code (UPC) was scanned by a Marsh Supermarket cashier.
In 1977, Elvis Presley performed his last concert at Market Square Arena in Indianapolis. 42 people were killed when a fire sent toxic smoke pouring through the Maury County Jail in Columbia, Tennessee.
In 1997, the first Harry Potter novel, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” by J.K. Rowling, was published in the United Kingdom (it was later released in the United States under the title “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”).
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Billy Davis Jr. is 82.
Actor Clive Francis is 74.
Singer-musician Mick Jones is 65.
Rock singer Patty Smyth is 63.
U.S. Bicycling Hall of Famer Greg LeMond is 59.
Country musician Eddie Perez (The Mavericks) is 52.
Actor Chris O’Donnell is 50.
Retired MLB All-Star Derek Jeter is 46.
Country singer Gretchen Wilson is 46.
Actress-singer ARIANA GRANDE is 27.
