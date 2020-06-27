THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Only a life lived for others is a life worthwhile.” — Albert Einstein
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, JUNE 27, the 179th day of 2020. There are 187 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On June 27, 1991, Supreme Court Justice THURGOOD MARSHALL, the first Black jurist to sit on the nation’s highest court, announced his retirement. (His departure led to the contentious nomination of Clarence Thomas to succeed him.)
10 YEARS AGO
Wary of slamming on the stimulus brakes too quickly but shaken by the European debt crisis, world leaders meeting in Canada pledged to reduce government deficits in richer countries in half by 2013, with wiggle room to meet the goal.
ON THIS DATE
In 1844, Mormon leader Joseph Smith and his brother, Hyrum, were killed by a mob in Carthage, Illinois.
In 1880, author-lecturer Helen Keller, who lived most of her life without sight or hearing, was born in Tuscumbia, Alabama.
In 1957, Hurricane Audrey slammed into coastal Louisiana and Texas as a Category 4 storm; the official death toll from the storm was placed at 390, although a variety of state, federal and local sources have estimated the number of fatalities at between 400 and 600.
In 2001, actor Jack Lemmon died in Los Angeles at age 76.
In 2006, a constitutional amendment to ban desecration of the American flag died in a Senate cliffhanger, falling one vote short of the 67 needed to send it to states for ratification.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Fashion designer Vera Wang is 71.
Actress Julia Duffy is 69.
Country singer Lorrie Morgan is 61.
Writer-producer-director J.J. ABRAMS is 54.
Olympic gold and bronze medal figure skater Viktor Petrenko is 51.
TV personality Jo Frost is 50.
Actor Tobey Maguire is 45.
Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian is 36.
Actor Drake Bell is 34.
Actor Matthew Lewis (“Harry Potter””; “Ripper Street”) is 31.
