TODAY IS ...
Today is Sunday, June 27, the 178th day of 2021. There are 187 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On June 27, 1950, the U.N. Security Council passed a resolution calling on member nations to help South Korea repel an invasion from the North.
TEN YEARS AGO
Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich was convicted by a federal jury in Chicago on a wide range of corruption charges, including the allegation that he'd tried to sell or trade President Barack Obama's U.S. Senate seat. (Blagojevich was later sentenced to 14 years in prison; his sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump in February 2020.)
ON THIS DATE
In 1942, the FBI announced the arrests of eight Nazi saboteurs put ashore in Florida and Long Island, New York. (All were tried and sentenced to death; six were executed while two were spared for turning themselves in and cooperating with U.S. authorities.)
In 1944, during World War II, American forces liberated the French port of Cherbourg from the Germans.
In 1955, Illinois enacted the nation's first automobile seat belt law. (The law did not require cars to have seat belts, but that they be made seat belt-ready.)
In 1957, Hurricane Audrey slammed into coastal Louisiana and Texas as a Category 4 storm; the official death toll from the storm was placed at 390, although a variety of state, federal and local sources have estimated the number of fatalities at between 400 and 600.
In 1985, the legendary Route 66, which originally stretched from Chicago to Santa Monica, California, passed into history as officials decertified the road.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer-musician Bruce Johnston (The Beach Boys) is 79.
Fashion designer VERA WANG is 72.
Writer-producer-director J.J. Abrams is 55.
Olympic gold and bronze medal figure skater Viktor Petrenko is 52.
Actor Christian Kane is 49.
Actor Tobey Maguire is 46.
Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian is 37.
Actor India de Beaufort is 34.
Actor Matthew Lewis is 32.
R&B singer H.E.R. is 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.