THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"All labor that uplifts humanity has dignity and importance and should be undertaken with painstaking excellence." —Martin Luther King Jr.
TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, JUNE 28, the 180th day of 2020. There are 186 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHTS IN HISTORY
On June 28, 2000, seven months after he was cast adrift in the Florida Straits, Elian Gonzalez was returned to his native Cuba.
10 YEARS AGO
The Supreme Court ruled, 5-4, that Americans had the right to own a gun for self-defense anywhere they lived.
ON THIS DATE
In 1919, the Treaty of Versailles was signed in France, ending the First World War.
In 1939, Pan American Airways began regular trans-Atlantic air service with a flight that departed New York for Marseilles, France.
In 1940, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Alien Registration Act, also known as the Smith Act, which required adult foreigners residing in the U.S. to be registered and fingerprinted.
In 1968, President Lyndon Johnson signed the Uniform Monday Holiday Bill, which moved commemorations for Washington’s Birthday, Memorial Day and Veterans Day to Monday, creating three-day holiday weekends beginning in 1971.
In 1975, screenwriter, producer and actor Rod Serling, 50, creator of “The Twilight Zone,” died in Rochester, New York.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Comedian-movie director Mel Brooks is 94.
Comedian-impressionist John Byner is 83.
Actress KATHY BATES is 72.
College and Pro Football Hall of Famer John Elway is 60.
Record company chief executive Tony Mercedes is 58.
Actress Mary Stuart Masterson is 54.
Actor John Cusack is 54.
Actress-singer Danielle Brisebois is 51.
Actor Steve Burton ("General Hospital") is 50.
Country singer Kellie Pickler is 34.
