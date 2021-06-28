THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Education is the movement from darkness to light.” —Allan Bloom
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, JUNE 28, the 179th day of 2021. There are 186 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHTS IN HISTORY
On June 28, 1940, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Alien Registration Act, also known as the Smith Act, which required adult foreigners residing in the U.S. to be registered and fingerprinted.
10 YEARS AGO
Taliban fighters raided an international hotel in Kabul and killed 10 people on the eve of a conference to discuss plans for Afghan forces to take over security when international troops left by the end of 2014.
ON THIS DATE
In 1919, the Treaty of Versailles was signed in France, ending the First World War.
In 1951, a TV version of the radio comedy program “Amos ‘N’ Andy” premiered on CBS. (It was the first network TV series to feature an all-Black cast, but came under criticism for racial stereotyping.)
In 1964, civil rights activist Malcolm X declared, “We want equality by any means necessary” during the Founding Rally of the Organization of Afro-American Unity in New York.
In 2000, seven months after he was cast adrift in the Florida Straits, Elian Gonzalez was returned to his native Cuba.
In 2013, the four plaintiffs in the U.S. Supreme Court case that overturned California’s same-sex marriage ban tied the knot, just hours after a federal appeals court freed gay couples to obtain marriage licenses in the state for the first time in 4 1/2 years.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Comedian-movie director Mel Brooks is 95.
Comedian-impressionist John Byner is 84.
Actor KATHY BATES is 73.
College and Pro Football Hall of Famer John Elway is 61.
Actor Mary Stuart Masterson is 55.
Actor-singer Danielle Brisebois is 52.
Actor Steve (“General Hospital”) Burton is 51.
Entrepreneur Elon Musk is 50.
Rock musician Mark Stoermer (The Killers) is 44.
Country singer Kellie Pickler is 35.
