TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, JUNE 29, the 180th day of 2021. There are 185 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On June 29, 1956, film star Marilyn Monroe married playwright Arthur Miller in a civil ceremony in White Plains, New York. (The couple also wed in a Jewish ceremony on July 1; the marriage lasted 4 1/2 years).
10 YEARS AGO
In the first ruling by a federal appeals court on President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul, a panel in Cincinnati handed the administration a victory by agreeing that the government could require a minimum amount of insurance for Americans.
ON THIS DATE
In 1613, London’s original Globe Theatre, where many of Shakespeare’s plays were performed, was destroyed by a fire sparked by a cannon shot during a performance of “Henry VIII.”
In 1776, the Virginia state constitution was adopted, and Patrick Henry was made governor.
In 1927, the first trans-Pacific airplane flight was completed as U.S. Army Air Corps Lt. Lester J. Maitland and Lt. Albert F. Hegenberger arrived at Wheeler Field in Hawaii aboard the Bird of Paradise, an Atlantic-Fokker C-2, after flying 2,400 miles from Oakland, California, in 25 hours, 50 minutes.
In 1995, the space shuttle Atlantis and the Russian Mir space station linked in orbit, beginning a historic five-day voyage as a single ship. A department store in Seoul (sohl), South Korea, collapsed, killing at least 500 people. Actor Lana Turner died in Century City, California, at age 74.
In 2009, disgraced financier Bernard Madoff received a 150-year sentence for his multibillion-dollar fraud. (Madoff died in prison in April 2021.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Gary Busey is 77.
Comedian Richard Lewis is 74.
Actor-turned-politican-turned-radio personality Fred Grandy is 73.
Rock musician Ian Paice (Deep Purple) is 73.
Actor Kimberlin Brown ("The Bold and the Beautiful") is 60.
Actor Sharon Lawrence is 60.
Actor Kathleen Wilhoite is 57.
DJ and record producer DJ Shadow is 49.
Actor Lance Barber is 48.
Actor CAMILA MENDES ("Riverdale") is 27.
